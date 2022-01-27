USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flag ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

