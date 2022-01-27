Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), EAST CHINA SEA

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ben Rahenkamp, from Port Maria, Jamaica, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, flag ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 20:52
    Photo ID: 7025437
    VIRIN: 220127-N-IO312-1097
    Resolution: 4989x3326
    Size: 830.54 KB
    Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    Aviation
    USS America
    F-35B Lightning
    Marine Pilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT