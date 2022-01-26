USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Logan Ricke, from Libby, Montana, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), instructs Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jabari Mckenzie, from Tampa Bay, Fla., also assigned to America, on firefighting techniques. America, flag ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

