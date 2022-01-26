Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Logan Ricke, from Libby, Montana, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), instructs Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jabari Mckenzie, from Tampa Bay, Fla., also assigned to America, on firefighting techniques. America, flag ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 20:40
    Photo ID: 7025431
    VIRIN: 220126-N-IO312-1075
    Resolution: 5153x3435
    Size: 758.72 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Damage Control
    Class Alpha Fire
    Sailors
    Firefighting
    Firefighting Equipment
    USS America

