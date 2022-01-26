PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2022) Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Logan Ricke, from Libby, Montana, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), instructs Sailors on firefighting techniques. America, flag ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 20:40 Photo ID: 7025430 VIRIN: 220126-N-IO312-1073 Resolution: 3629x5443 Size: 955.06 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.