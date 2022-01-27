Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220127-N-CM110-1056 [Image 3 of 3]

    220127-N-CM110-1056

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220127-N-CM110-1056 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 27, 2022) – USS Tripoli’s Executive Officer, Capt. John Kiefaber speaks to international students from the Naval War College during a tour aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7025159
    VIRIN: 220127-N-CM110-1056
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 928.19 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli

