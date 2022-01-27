220127-N-CM110-1056 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 27, 2022) – USS Tripoli’s Executive Officer, Capt. John Kiefaber speaks to international students from the Naval War College during a tour aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7025159
|VIRIN:
|220127-N-CM110-1056
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|928.19 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220127-N-CM110-1056 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
