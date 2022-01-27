220127-N-CM110-1029 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 27, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Adam Williams, USS Tripoli’s navigation officer, speaks to international students from the Naval War College on the bridge during a tour aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 16:56 Photo ID: 7025158 VIRIN: 220127-N-CM110-1029 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 841.43 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220127-N-CM110-1029 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.