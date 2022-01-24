Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Away Field Artillery [Image 5 of 5]

    Fire Away Field Artillery

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Michigan National Guard

    Charlie Battery, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, conducted fire mission training at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 24, 2022. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner forces at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Tannis)

