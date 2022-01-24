Charlie Battery, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, prepares the ground for fire mission training at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 24, 2022. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner forces at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Tyler Beck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 16:50 Photo ID: 7025137 VIRIN: 220124-A-SD031-112 Resolution: 1136x1514 Size: 452.99 KB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Hometown: OCONOMOWOC, WI, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field Artillery ground prep [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.