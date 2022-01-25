Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students participate in skiing familiarization training [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students participate in skiing familiarization training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A student in Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 completes skiing orientation and familiarization Jan. 25, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to skiing, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Liz Faber, Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7024903
    VIRIN: 220125-A-A4608-412
    Resolution: 1736x1392
    Size: 466.13 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students participate in skiing familiarization training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students participate in skiing familiarization training
    Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students participate in skiing familiarization training
    Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students participate in skiing familiarization training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students participate in skiing familiarization training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    winter training
    Army Reserve
    skiing
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT