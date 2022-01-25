Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-03 complete skiing orientation and familiarization Jan. 25, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to skiing, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Liz Faber, Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 14:44 Photo ID: 7024899 VIRIN: 220125-A-A4608-265 Resolution: 1619x1079 Size: 461.17 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students participate in skiing familiarization training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.