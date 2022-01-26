Soldiers receive an airlift home after a cold day

GRAYLING, Mich. – U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company 1-147 Aviation Battalion in Grand Ledge, MI fly in to pick up Fire Support Teams from Delta Battery, 1st Battalion 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard to move them from an Observation Post after a day of calling for artillery live fire exercises during Northern Strike 22-1 also known as “Winter Strike” on Jan. 26, 2022. “Winter Strike” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year. Snow, high winds, and single-digit temperatures are commonplace at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center this time of year. All types of military units are able to train in subarctic conditions, so they are better able to meet the objectives laid out in the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Bennett)

