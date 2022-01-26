Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A cold day of training leads to a safe flight home [Image 3 of 12]

    A cold day of training leads to a safe flight home

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James R Bennett 

    Michigan National Guard

    GRAYLING, Mich. – U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company 1-147 Aviation Battalion in Grand Ledge, MI fly in to pick up Fire Support Teams from Delta Battery, 1st Battalion 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard to move them from an Observation Post after a day of calling for artillery live fire exercises during Northern Strike 22-1 also known as “Winter Strike” on Jan. 26, 2022. “Winter Strike” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year. Snow, high winds, and single-digit temperatures are commonplace at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center this time of year. All types of military units are able to train in subarctic conditions, so they are better able to meet the objectives laid out in the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Bennett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 14:41
    Photo ID: 7024887
    VIRIN: 220126-Z-TD900-1306
    Resolution: 3724x2660
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A cold day of training leads to a safe flight home [Image 12 of 12], by SGT James R Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Grayling
    Artic Training
    NADWC
    Winter Strike 22

