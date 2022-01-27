Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Teams Up with Comcast NBCUniversal to Provide Service Members with Free Streaming of the 2022 Winter Olympics

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    USA! USA! Service members and honorably discharged Veterans can stream NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

