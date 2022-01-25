Naval Militia Sailor Reenlists at 600 Feet

U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2, assigned to the Navy Reserve Defense Intelligence Agency at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and a member of the New York Naval Militia, administers the oath of enlistment to Petty Officer 1st Class David Milliman, an intelligence specialist assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment in Gulf Port Mississippi, and a member of the New York Naval Militia, while flying over Saratoga National Cemetery, Saratoga Springs, New York, Jan. 26, 2022. The flight in a New York Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, took Milliman over the grave of relatives who were veterans and are buried at the cemetery, as an incentive for reenlisting in the Navy Reserve and New York Naval Militia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell)

