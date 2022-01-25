Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Militia Sailor Reenlists at 600 Feet [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Militia Sailor Reenlists at 600 Feet

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 2, assigned to the Navy Reserve Defense Intelligence Agency at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and a member of the New York Naval Militia, administers the oath of enlistment to Petty Officer 1st Class David Milliman, an intelligence specialist assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment in Gulf Port Mississippi, and a member of the New York Naval Militia, while flying over Saratoga National Cemetery, Saratoga Springs, New York, Jan. 26, 2022. The flight in a New York Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, took Milliman over the grave of relatives who were veterans and are buried at the cemetery, as an incentive for reenlisting in the Navy Reserve and New York Naval Militia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:02
    Location: SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US 
