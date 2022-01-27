Keeping Team Souda Safe!

220127-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 27, 2022) Stella Harisi, safety inspector discusses winter safety with NSA Souda Bay safety reps during the Monthly Safety Representatives Meeting at the Chapel, on Jan 27. Safety training topics included Cold Stress and Cold-related Illnesses, Personal Protective Equipment, Outdoor Storm Safety, Winter Driving Safety and Hypothermia. The training topics are provided to the department safety reps, who will have a selection of topics to use in their weekly safety training. In addition, this meeting is an opportunity for safety reps to voice any safety concerns that they may have regarding their workplace. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

Date Taken: 01.27.2022