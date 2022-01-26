Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 26, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Wilfredo Aponte handles line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Jan. 26, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 05:05
    Photo ID: 7024247
    VIRIN: 220126-N-CJ510-0047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 755.43 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    Spain
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

