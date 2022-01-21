Sky Shield IV Fighting Falcon

A 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot conducts engine pre-check procedures prior to takeoff for Sky Shield IV Jan. 21, 2022. This joint bilateral training incorporated coalition air power through the execution of counter-air combat patrol and combat search and rescue readiness. These dynamic training events represent U.S. commitment to its allies and to enhanced regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

