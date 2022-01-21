Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Shield IV Fighting Falcon [Image 2 of 2]

    Sky Shield IV Fighting Falcon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot conducts engine pre-check procedures prior to takeoff for Sky Shield IV Jan. 21, 2022. This joint bilateral training incorporated coalition air power through the execution of counter-air combat patrol and combat search and rescue readiness. These dynamic training events represent U.S. commitment to its allies and to enhanced regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 02:38
    Photo ID: 7024236
    VIRIN: 220121-F-VI447-0083
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Shield IV Fighting Falcon [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT

