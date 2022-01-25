AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022, during Airborne 22. Airborne 22 involved approximately 540 JGSDF paratroopers, 13 C-130 aircraft and 120 container delivery system bundles. Proper execution of this large-scale ability showcases the strategic importance of engaging in bilateral operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

