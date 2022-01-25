Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION [Image 7 of 14]

    AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022, during Airborne 22. Airborne 22 involved approximately 540 JGSDF paratroopers, 13 C-130 aircraft and 120 container delivery system bundles. Proper execution of this large-scale ability showcases the strategic importance of engaging in bilateral operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    JGSDF
    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Airborne22

