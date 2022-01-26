A container delivery system bundle sits in the drop zone at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022, during Airborne 22. CDS bundles are used to simulate airdrop procedures for supplies to ground forces during a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 03:00
|Photo ID:
|7024226
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-VB704-1612
|Resolution:
|6476x4317
|Size:
|16.35 MB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION
LEAVE A COMMENT