AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

A container delivery system bundle sits in the drop zone at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022, during Airborne 22. CDS bundles are used to simulate airdrop procedures for supplies to ground forces during a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

