AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade gathers his parachute after landing at the drop zone at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022, during Airborne 22. The jump showcased the capability between U.S. Air Force and JGSDF ability to rapidly deploy joint forces, with training emphasizing the strong allied commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

