AIRBORNE 22: U.S.-JAPAN INTEROPERALITY OPERATION

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's container delivery system bundles drop from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022, during Airborne 22. The ongoing partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces continues to demonstrate both countries’ commitment to maintaining stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

