HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker prepares to connect to a 332d Air Expeditionary Wing HC-130J Combat King II aircraft over Southwest Asia Jan. 23, 2022. The Combat King II is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

