HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

A U.S. Air Force 332d Air Expeditionary Wing HC-130J Combat King II taxis the flight line between refueling missions at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait Jan. 23, 2022. The Combat King II is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

