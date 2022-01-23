Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

    HC-130J Combat King II receives and refuels AOR mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 332d Air Expeditionary Wing HC-130J Combat King II taxis the flight line between refueling missions at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait Jan. 23, 2022. The Combat King II is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 02:30
