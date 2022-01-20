Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air-Vice Marshal Davies Visit

    Air-Vice Marshal Davies Visit

    SINGAPORE

    01.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220120-HG389-0009 SINGAPORE (Jan. 20, 2022) Air-Vice Marshal Tony Davies from the New Zealand Air Force signs a guestbook at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) during a visit to COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, Jan. 20. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    TAGS

    New Zealand
    COMLOG WESTPAC

