Air-Vice Marshal Davies Visit

220120-HG389-0009 SINGAPORE (Jan. 20, 2022) Air-Vice Marshal Tony Davies from the New Zealand Air Force signs a guestbook at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) during a visit to COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, Jan. 20. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)
