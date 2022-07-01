Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Noonan Visit

    SINGAPORE

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220107-HG389-0004 SINGAPORE (Jan. 7, 2022) Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Michael Noonan is rendered honors from Sailors assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) and Military Sealift Command Far East during a visit to COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, Jan. 7. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Location: SG
    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    COMLOG WESTPAC

