Vice Adm. Noonan Visit

220107-HG389-0004 SINGAPORE (Jan. 7, 2022) Royal Australian Navy Vice Adm. Michael Noonan is rendered honors from Sailors assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) and Military Sealift Command Far East during a visit to COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, Jan. 7. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)
