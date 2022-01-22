PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Lance Cpl. Braden Faircloth, front, from Little Rock, Ark., and Lance Cpl. Carson Casmirri, from Denver, both assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to attach cargo to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC) on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 20:46 Photo ID: 7023993 VIRIN: 220122-N-FA868-2154 Resolution: 4714x3143 Size: 861.83 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.