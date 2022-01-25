Hotel co. 4x400

U.S.Marine Corps Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Execute a 400 meter run during a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 24, 2022. Before conducting any physical training recruits execute warm up exercises to prepare their bodies. Physical Training is conducted regularly thrughout recruit training to ensure physical readiness within the companies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simone Saravia

