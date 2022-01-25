Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel co. 4x400 [Image 1 of 4]

    Hotel co. 4x400

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S.Marine Corps Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a warm up exercise during a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 24, 2022. Before conducting any physical training recruits execute warm up exercises to prepare their bodies. Physical Training is conducted regularly thrughout recruit training to ensure physical readiness within the companies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simone Saravia

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 19:42
    Photo ID: 7023972
    VIRIN: 220125-M-HX572-955
    Resolution: 5971x4480
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel co. 4x400 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRD
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

