U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Training Battalion, take on the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The Crucible is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training before recruits earn the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7023830
|VIRIN:
|220120-M-PC612-1837
|Resolution:
|4973x3315
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Crucible [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
