    Fox Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Training Battalion, take on the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The Crucible is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training before recruits earn the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7023824
    VIRIN: 220120-M-PC612-1469
    Resolution: 6720x3862
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Crucible [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Crucible
    MCRD PI

