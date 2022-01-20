Fox Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Training Battalion, take on the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The Crucible is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training before recruits earn the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

