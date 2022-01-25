Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island National Guard Airborne Training [Image 1 of 16]

    Rhode Island National Guard Airborne Training

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Members from 56th Troop Command, Charlie Company with the Rhode Island National Guard conducts airborne training and follow-on tactics training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla. Jan. 20, 2022. The training was completed in order to increase proficiency in tactical techniques.



    (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

