    181st MFTB Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    181st MFTB Best Warrior Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Bryan Walker, an observer, coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, conducts the sprint-drag-carry during the physical fitness event of the 181st MFTB Best Warrior Competition Jan. 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will represent the brigade during the First Army Division West BWC. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:23
    Photo ID: 7023303
    VIRIN: 220125-A-FK859-407
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 13.89 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army
    Fort McCoy
    BWC

