Capt. Gregory Christen, an observer, coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, executes a deadlift during the physical fitness event of the 181st MFTB Best Warrior Competition Jan. 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will represent the brigade during the First Army Division West BWC. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

