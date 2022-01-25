Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC [Image 51 of 54]

    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership Hosts Daniel P. Erikson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere, to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2022. During the visit DASD Erikson spoke to students from Class 61 and was briefed by leadership on the IADC mission and history and discussed were partnerships and future initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 12:02
    Photo ID: 7023150
    VIRIN: 220125-F-VO743-1051
    Resolution: 6016x3384
    Size: 14.03 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DASD Erikson Visits the IADC [Image 54 of 54], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC
    DASD Erikson Visits the IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    U.S. Army South
    USSOUTHCOM
    Western Hemisphere
    DASD
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT