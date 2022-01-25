DASD Erikson Visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership Hosts Daniel P. Erikson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere, to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2022. During the visit DASD Erikson spoke to students from Class 61 and was briefed by leadership on the IADC mission and history and discussed were partnerships and future initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

