GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 25, 2022) Capt. Jason Williamson, commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, presents Denise Cabrera with the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) employee of the quarter award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7022987
|VIRIN:
|220125-N-WX604-1010
|Resolution:
|4877x4179
|Size:
|874.15 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL MWR Employee of the Quarter, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT