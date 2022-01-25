Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL MWR Employee of the Quarter

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 25, 2022) Capt. Jason Williamson, commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, presents Denise Cabrera with the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) employee of the quarter award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    This work, NSGL MWR Employee of the Quarter, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Navy
    MWR
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

