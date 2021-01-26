US and Hungarian Soldiers combine security forces at Allied Spirit 22

A participant at a mock town hall meeting strolls past a joint security detail of U.S. soldiers from the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, and their Hungarian Army allies, at U.S. Army Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Exercise Allied Spirit has over 5 thousand soldiers from 15 nations training together.

