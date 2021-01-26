A participant at a mock town hall meeting strolls past a joint security detail of U.S. soldiers from the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, and their Hungarian Army allies, at U.S. Army Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Exercise Allied Spirit has over 5 thousand soldiers from 15 nations training together.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 10:14
|Photo ID:
|7022935
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-N4578-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|MESA<, NI, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US and Hungarian Soldiers combine security forces at Allied Spirit 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
