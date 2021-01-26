Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Hungarian Soldiers combine security forces at Allied Spirit 22

    MESA<, NI, GERMANY

    01.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    301 PAD

    A participant at a mock town hall meeting strolls past a joint security detail of U.S. soldiers from the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, and their Hungarian Army allies, at U.S. Army Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Exercise Allied Spirit has over 5 thousand soldiers from 15 nations training together.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:14
    Photo ID: 7022935
    VIRIN: 210126-A-N4578-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: MESA<, NI, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Hungarian Soldiers combine security forces at Allied Spirit 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    Mesa
    AZ
    Allied Forces
    Allied Spirit
    301st PAO

