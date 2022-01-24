Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    King of Spain Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 16 of 16]

    King of Spain Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army color guard, present the colors during the playing of the national anthems during the arrival ceremony of King Felipe VI at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022. The king of Spain is visiting Puerto Rico to commemorate the fifth centennial founding of the capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

