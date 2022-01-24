U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army color guard, present the colors during the playing of the national anthems during the arrival ceremony of King Felipe VI at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022. The king of Spain is visiting Puerto Rico to commemorate the fifth centennial founding of the capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:07 Photo ID: 7022920 VIRIN: 220124-Z-MF014-1016 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 23.57 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, King of Spain Felipe VI visits Puerto Rico [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.