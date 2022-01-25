Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson

    Spruance conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Dylan King, from Bentonville, Ark., sends a shot line to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier operations to advance Joint Force interoperability while demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force routinely seeks opportunities to operate in support of peace and stability for all nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 09:01
    Photo ID: 7022892
    VIRIN: 220125-N-UJ411-1072
    Resolution: 1740x1392
    Size: 242.13 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spruance conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson, by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ras
    replenishment
    shot line
    spruance
    ddg 111
    ericsson

