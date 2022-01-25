Spruance conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Dylan King, from Bentonville, Ark., sends a shot line to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier operations to advance Joint Force interoperability while demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force routinely seeks opportunities to operate in support of peace and stability for all nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
