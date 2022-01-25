Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements [Image 7 of 10]

    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, renders simulated self-aid buddy care while exercising chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear tactics during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 25, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 08:58
    Photo ID: 7022871
    VIRIN: 220125-Z-LI010-1012
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements
    Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    Cold Weather Training
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    NADWC
    Winter Strike 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT