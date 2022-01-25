Wisconsin Army National Guard weathers the elements

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, renders simulated self-aid buddy care while exercising chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 25, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
