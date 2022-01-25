U.S. Army paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fire a .50 caliber machine gun from a M1151 HMMWV during exercise Rock Harvest at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. The 173rd AB is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 07:55 Photo ID: 7022819 VIRIN: 220125-A-HE359-0380 Resolution: 8148x5432 Size: 14.1 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest [Image 16 of 16], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.