Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest [Image 10 of 16]

    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Leonard with Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fires a M240 machine gun from a M1151 HMMWV during exercise Rock Harvest at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. The 173rd AB is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 07:55
    Photo ID: 7022815
    VIRIN: 220125-A-HE359-0371
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.22 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest [Image 16 of 16], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest
    2-503rd IR, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Rock Harvest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    skysoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT