U.S. Army paratroopers with 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct urban breach training during exercise Full Tang 22 at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. The 173rd AB is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 07:36 Photo ID: 7022803 VIRIN: 220125-A-HE359-4387 Resolution: 7370x4913 Size: 11.43 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 54th BEB, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Full Tang 22 [Image 17 of 17], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.