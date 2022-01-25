Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th BEB, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Full Tang 22 [Image 15 of 17]

    54th BEB, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Exercise Full Tang 22

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct urban breach training during exercise Full Tang 22 at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. The 173rd AB is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

