    German commander conducts Allied Spirit 22 press conference

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Brig. Gen. Heico Hübner, commander, 1st Armoured Division (German), addresses the German media, Jan. 25, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, to discuss Allied Spirit 22. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

