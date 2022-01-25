Brig. Gen. Heico Hübner, commander, 1st Armoured Division (German), addresses the German media, Jan. 25, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, to discuss Allied Spirit 22. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 03:57 Photo ID: 7022602 VIRIN: 220125-A-EK137-402 Resolution: 3988x5708 Size: 4.91 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German commander conducts Allied Spirit 22 press conference, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.