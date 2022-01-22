U.S. Pacific Fleet Forces, Alongside JMSDF, Participate in Joint Training Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG), Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyūga (DDH 181), Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) and America Amphibious Ready Group (AMA ARG) transit the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to VINCSG and ABECSG, ESX ARG and AMA ARG, alongside JMSDF, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

