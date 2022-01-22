PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), left, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181) steam in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Essex and America, along with JS Hyuga, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Theodore Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 02:27 Photo ID: 7022574 VIRIN: 220122-N-FA868-1023 Resolution: 4949x3299 Size: 2.83 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.