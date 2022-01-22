USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181) steams in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS America, along with JS Hyuga, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Theodore Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 02:27
|Photo ID:
|7022572
|VIRIN:
|220122-N-FA868-1032
|Resolution:
|3871x2581
|Size:
|867.59 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
