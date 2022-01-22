Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 3 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181), front, and the Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), steam in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Essex and America, along with JS Hyuga, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Theodore Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 02:27
    Photo ID: 7022571
    VIRIN: 220122-N-FA868-1103
    Resolution: 2586x1724
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Carrier
    Destroyer
    Cruiser
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea
    Formation Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT